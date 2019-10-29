Council backs ambitious Selston’s expansion plans

Selston Football Club officials and young players with the new team bus and representatives from Ashfield District Council.
The expansion plans of Selston Football Club have been given the backing of Ashfield District Council.

Selson received a grant of £500 from the council’s community fund to help buy a new bus to transport teams to away games.

This was matched by donations of £500 by two individual councillors, Arnie Hankin and David Martin, from their personal pots of money that can be distributed to good causes.

And on top of this, a further £3,000 was awarded by the council towards improvements to the club’s ground at Mansfield Road. This will help to unlock a grant of up to £24,000 from the Football Association.

The improvements will include a covered stand, hard-standing around the pitch, turnstiles and better signage.

The work reflects a golden era for Selston, whose first team have won four league titles and three promotions in the last six years. They also run successful youth teams.

Coun Martin said: “Selston is one of the biggest sports clubs in Ashfield in terms of participation numbers, so I am proud that this funding will help them, and so many people in the community.”

Club chairman Deene Ball said: “We are proud of the work we do in the community, so we are grateful for this financial backing.”