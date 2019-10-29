Council backs ambitious Selston’s expansion plans

The expansion plans of Selston Football Club have been given the backing of Ashfield District Council.

Selson received a grant of £500 from the council’s community fund to help buy a new bus to transport teams to away games.

This was matched by donations of £500 by two individual councillors, Arnie Hankin and David Martin, from their personal pots of money that can be distributed to good causes.

And on top of this, a further £3,000 was awarded by the council towards improvements to the club’s ground at Mansfield Road. This will help to unlock a grant of up to £24,000 from the Football Association.

The improvements will include a covered stand, hard-standing around the pitch, turnstiles and better signage.

The work reflects a golden era for Selston, whose first team have won four league titles and three promotions in the last six years. They also run successful youth teams.

Coun Martin said: “Selston is one of the biggest sports clubs in Ashfield in terms of participation numbers, so I am proud that this funding will help them, and so many people in the community.”

Club chairman Deene Ball said: “We are proud of the work we do in the community, so we are grateful for this financial backing.”