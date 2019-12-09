Departing boss Craig Weston describes 'huge wrench' of leaving Selston

Selston are on the hunt for a new manager after long-serving boss Craig Weston left the club this week.

Weston oversaw huge success following his arrival as assistant to Karl Steed in 2013, helping to earn promotion from the Notts Senior League before then taking over and guiding the club to two more league titles and a League Cup en route from the Central Midlands League to the MFL Premier Division.

Selston have struggled so far this season at the highest level the club has ever played, but for Weston and his assistant Richard Smith, it was no easy decision to part ways.

Weston said: “It’s a huge wrench to leave given everything we’ve achieved, but in many ways we felt we’d taken the team as far as we could.

“It’s a fantastic club, the best I’ve ever been involved with and with fantastic people there, and it’s a great opportunity for someone to go in there and freshen things up a bit which I think could do some good.”

Weston feels the jump to step five has been the biggest the club has had to make on several levels, which in turn has reflected in results.

He said: “It’s not just the jump in quality but also the travelling involved and the fact we don’t have a playing budget meaning attracting players is that bit harder.

“The team’s always been made up of largely local lads and everyone becomes good friends as well as team-mates, but eventually that can go against you as you progress higher and as availability struggles for what can be some long away days.

“But we made massive strides and it’s something I’m very proud of. We part on great terms and I’ve said I’ll still be involved at a committee level in the future.”