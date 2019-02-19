Derby County boss Lampard keen to manage players’ fitness

Frank Lampard says managing his side’s fitness levels will be key as Derby County’s congested fixture schedule continues.

Lampard’s side have played the most games out of all Championship teams this season across all competitions with the clash against Millwall on Wednesday night being the Rams’ 40th game of the season.

And with 15 league games still to go, including at Nottingham Forest on Monday, keeping his players from being jaded is a top priority.

He said: “I think we have played second most games to Manchester City in all the leagues,” Lampard told RamsTV. “

They played on Saturday night and went one ahead of us. That shows you the amount of games and what you have to deal with - and Manchester City have a really big squad of players.

“We also have to use the squad in a busy week, like we did last week. You see the injuries that we have.

“In some areas in the team we don’t have anyone to call upon in the first team squad because of injuries and in others we do, so that is my job to manage that in terms of minutes and training.

“I don’t like excuses, it is just something that we have to do and we have been pretty successful to play that many games.

“Now the cups are out of the way it is easier to focus entirely on the schedule ahead in terms of the league.

“It’s really simple; we need to be at our best and if we can do that in the Championship then we have a great chance.”