Derby County defender Fikayo Tomori disappointed not to beat Nottingham Forest

Fikayo Tomori felt a share of the spoils in Monday's East Midlands derby was a fair outcome - but also believes his Derby County side could have won the game.

Monday's 0-0 draw saw neither side create much in the way of clear opportunities as both defences held firm.

And although Tomori was happy with a second clean sheet in a row, he felt the three points were there for the taking.

He told RamsTV: "Looking back on it, there weren’t too many clear-cut chances for either team. They hit the bar and we had Tom Lawrence with a chance in the second-half and Harry Wilson with the volley.

“I think both teams can be happy with a point but obviously we wanted to win and we’re disappointed not to get the three points.

“In a derby both teams just want to make sure everything is solid defensively and going forward, the final pass, the run or the finish wasn’t quite there.

“I think we were a bit unlucky a few times – the pass just didn’t fall to the right person or to the right side and that is something we need to keep on improving on to score more goals and be more clinical.”

Derby now prepare to face Bristol City this weekend as the festive period gets into full swing.

Tomori added: "Bristol City are a good side and there are no easy games in the Championship. We have a rest and look forward to Bristol City,” he said.

“I’m sure they will pose a threat, but we will just concentrate on us and how we can cause problems and win the game.

“Hopefully if we keep this form coming out the Christmas period, we will definitely be in good shape towards the end of the season and push for automatic or promotion in general.

“It’s going to be a difficult period, it always is, but we are all focused and the mental strength is there.”