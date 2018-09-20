Derby County defender Tomori relishes Brentford challenge

Fikayo Tomori says Derby County should have nothing to fear when high-flying Brentford come to Pride Park on Saturday.

The Bees are second in the Championship standings after a fine start to the campaign, Derby now down to ninth after the midweek fixtures.

But Tomori, who has impressed at centre-half since arriving from Chelsea on loan, believes the Rams are just as good a side.

He said: "Brentford are a good side and I remember playing them last year. This year they've started off really well and it will be a different kind of game to what we've had so far, although it could also be like the Leeds game where both sides want to play football and the ball will be on the ground a lot with lots of movement, but hopefully we can stand up to them as we're just as good a team as they are.

"Neal Maupay is obviously the main man at the moment in terms of goals but they have a lot of other good players as well and we just have to keep an eye on them but also show our quality too."

Tomori, like many other onlookers, was left bewildered as to how Derby didn't beat Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night as they instead had to make do with a 0-0 draw, but says the performance can give them confidence going into the weekend.

He said: "We dominated the game and aside from the one big chance they had in the second-half they didn't cause us too many problems. The ball just didn't fall for us in the box.

"But it was a good performance, especially coming off the back of the Rotherham game, and it would have been good to get a result as well but hopefully we can carry that performance through and get a result on Saturday.

"You have to just take the positives from games like that - it's disappointing we couldn't score but it's just football at the end of the day and games like that do happen."

The Rams have a busy time ahead with a Carabao Cup trip to Manchester United following next Tuesday and then another visit to Lancashire to face Bolton Wanderers four days later.

Tomori added: "It's relentless but that's a good thing. If you have a bad result then you've got a quick turnaround and can put it behind you and move on to the next game. The Brentford game gives us a chance to go into the Manchester United match with some confidence and in turn take that into the match at Bolton after that.

"It'll be Manchester United so we know we'll be in for a tough game but have to respect them and not be too worried about them."