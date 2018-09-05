Derby County players set for international action

Eight Derby County players could be involved in international action this week for their respective countries.

Wales face two UEFA Nations League matches, at home to the Republic of Ireland on Thursday night and then in Denmark on Sunday.

Tom Lawrence, Harry Wilson and Joe Ledley could all feature for the Welsh, while Richard Keogh is in the Ireland squad and could also play a part when they travel to Poland for a friendly on Tuesday night.

Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori have both enjoyed strong starts to the season on loan from Chelsea and both are in the England U21 squad to play the Netherlands in a European Under-21 Championship qualifier in Norwich on Thursday and then another qualifier in Latvia on Tuesday.

Also in potential U21 action is Alex Babos, who has been selected in the Welsh U21 squad for their qualifiers with Liechtenstein and Portugal, both to be played in Bangor.

Another Rams youngster, Jason Knight, is in the Republic of Ireland U19 squad for their double-header of friendlies with Wales in Longford and Galway.