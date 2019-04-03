Derby County report best ever Championship turnover in 2017/18 financial results

Derby County have announced their financial results for the 2017/18 season, which highlight their best ever Championship turnover since Premier League parachute payments ceased.

The turnover of £29.6m increasing by £600,000 compared to the previous year.

Overall, the accounts show a profit of £14.6m, in comparison to a loss of £7.9m in the previous year, largely due to the profit on the sale and lease back of Pride Park Stadium and profit on player registrations.

In the financial year, Pride Park Stadium was sold to a separate company owned by executive chairman Mel Morris CBE. The football club continues to enjoy the use of the stadium through a long-term lease arrangement which prioritises the club’s football, retail, hospitality and other related activities.

Derby’s intangible assets rose to £50.5m, £7.9m more than the previous year, and the financial year displayed a profit on player registrations of £3.7m.

Player investment saw Tom Lawrence, Tom Huddlestone and Curtis Davies recruited on permanent contracts. The profit came from player sales and add-ons, in addition to the compensation received for the departure of the previous first-team manager.

The club’s results continue to be within the profit and sustainability targets set out by the English Football League for the 2017/18 season.

Broadcast, ticketing and commercial revenue rose by a combined £300,000 in comparison to the 2016/17 financial results.

Total staff costs across the club increased from £34.6m to £40.5m, a rise of £5.9m.