Derby County U23s seal Premier League Cup last 16 place with win over Aston Villa U23s

Alex Babos
Alex Babos

An Alex Babos goal sealed Derby County U23s' place in the Premier League Cup round of 16 with the winner in a 2-1 victory over their Aston Villa counterparts.

Babos, who had a hand in the Rams' opener for Josh Shonibare - the first goal Villa have conceded in the competition, hit a superb finish to double his side's lead.

Villa substitute Tyreik Wright pulled one back for the home side but Derby held on through a nervy final 10 minutes to secure the victory and their place in the top two.

There is just one game remaining in the group stages.

Derby County: Barnes, Gordon, Mcdonald, Bird, Bateman, Hunt, Mitchell-Lawson, Sibley (Wilson, 69), Cresswell (Buffonge, 61), Babos, Shonibare. Subs not used: Eyoma, Yates, Karic.

Aston Villa: Sinisalo, Walker (Burton, 79), Rowe, Bazeley-Graham, Revan, Prosser, Knibbs, Vassilev (Brunt, 63), Mooney, Clarke, Archer (Wright, 55). Subs not used: Patterson, Lomax.