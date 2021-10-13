Double return to boost Selston?

Rory Davis- set for Selston return?

“I am hoping to have Rory Davis back at centre half, said manager Karl Steed.

“He has had a stop-start season and only played less then two games.

“He has missed a lot of the season through injury. His missus had a baby so he missed a couple of games there. Plus he works two Saturdays in seven as well and he is also currently recovering from Covid.

“But he a big player for us – a key player – and if we can get him a run of games that will definitely improve us.”

He added: “I am also hoping centre forward Lewis Fantom will be back.

“He has been out ill with a bad flu for the last three games and he is a good, physical presence for us up there – someone we rely on to hold the ball up and play off and play round.

“We will also try to get a couple of bodies over the line before Saturday, whether it's a loan or not.”

On Quorn, he said: “We went there in the FA Cup. It's a big playing surface.

“Their side has changed a bit since we last played them but we know their strengths – they are pretty quick in wide areas going forward.

“But I think we may be able to get a bit of joy out of their back line if we are clever enough and use the ball well enough.