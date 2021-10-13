Double return to boost Selston?
Selston are hoping for a double boost for this weekend's trip to Quorn with the possible return of two key players.
“I am hoping to have Rory Davis back at centre half, said manager Karl Steed.
“He has had a stop-start season and only played less then two games.
“He has missed a lot of the season through injury. His missus had a baby so he missed a couple of games there. Plus he works two Saturdays in seven as well and he is also currently recovering from Covid.
“But he a big player for us – a key player – and if we can get him a run of games that will definitely improve us.”
He added: “I am also hoping centre forward Lewis Fantom will be back.
“He has been out ill with a bad flu for the last three games and he is a good, physical presence for us up there – someone we rely on to hold the ball up and play off and play round.
“We will also try to get a couple of bodies over the line before Saturday, whether it's a loan or not.”
On Quorn, he said: “We went there in the FA Cup. It's a big playing surface.
“Their side has changed a bit since we last played them but we know their strengths – they are pretty quick in wide areas going forward.
“But I think we may be able to get a bit of joy out of their back line if we are clever enough and use the ball well enough.
“We have to take positive out of what we've done in previous games and piece it all together and be harder to break down. Our main concern is shipping too many easy goals. If we can tighten up at that end then there will be more confidence at the other end.”