Eastwood appoint ambitious new boss in Jepson

Eastwood CFC have appointed James Jepson as their new manager.

Jepson was most recently with MFL Division One side Hinckley AFC, having previously enjoyed a playing career with a host of clubs including Notts County, King’s Lynn and Gresley, as well as a spell in Australia.

He replaces joint-bosses Dave Marlow and Jonathan Wass, who left the club earlier in the month.

Eastwood chairman Jamie Bennett said: “I am delighted with the appointment.

“After several interviews with some extremely talented and experienced individuals, my senior members of staff and I thought that James would promote all aspects of our ‘one club’ philosophy.

“James has some exciting plans for our younger players and has aspirations of providing mentorship, development and improvement throughout our pathways to see progression into first-team football.

“James brings with him a wealth of playing experience with his tally of football achievements and will pass on this knowledge to our younger players.

“James comes to us with 11 games left and we are using this time to rebuild for a promotion push next season.

“There are exciting times ahead and I hope all the supporters will get behind us for the ride.”

Jepson says he is ambitious with regard to his future at Eastwood, with Donal Flynn having been brought in as assistant manager and Richard Dawkins as first team coach.

He said: “We are delighted to take up the positions with ECFC. After speaking with the chairman, it seems that we have the same focus and methodology to move the club forwards.

“The club will see myself, Donal and Richard at various age group training sessions and matches and we will be focusing on the academy and development sides, looking to develop and educate our players moving through the ranks.

“We understand the one club mentality and are looking forward to taking on this role and progressing the club in the right direction.

“The location and facilities at Eastwood are second to none and we will strive to create a healthy, competitive and progressive football club.

“The facilities themselves will attract a good standard of player. We look forward to the task in hand.”