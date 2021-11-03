Eastwood boss happy with progress

Red Badgers making progress says manager Stephen Kirkham

The Red Badgers slipped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Boston Town at the weekend to leave them ninth in the table.

And it is a spot which Kirkham feels represents good progress since he took charge earlier in the campaign.

“We are probably ahead of where we thought we would be at this point,” he said.

“We have played two top four teams in the last week, we havent won either but we have shown our progress.

“That is all we try to do each week and hopefully we can be in the top ten by the end of the season.”

Kirkham knows that it is very much about putting steady building blocks in place and is not looking too far ahead.

“We will just take it game by game,” he added. “We are non-league and can’t train two or three times a week.

“Matchdays are where we learn and improve as a team. We try to win every game, to take the positives and eradicate the negatives.

“We have proven we can compete with the best teams and it's just small margins at the minute.”

The small margins were all too apparent at the weekend after Eastwood were punished for missing a bagful of chances.

“We're disappointed to not get anything,” said Kirkham. “It was probably one of our best performances.

“They are fourth in the league, so it was always going to be difficult.

“I thought we dominated the game for 70-75 minutes and had enough chances to win three games.

“It is just one of them really. I can't really fault the players or the performance - we just couldn’t score.

“The longer it went on you could see what was going to happen.

Nobody means to miss chances. We are there to win - we can work on it training but the lads need to be full of confidence and backed.

"It is a process and if we keep performing like that then the goals and results will come.”