Eastwood boss James Jepson: 'We didn't take our chances"

Eastwood boss James Jepson now looks forward to taking his side into the FA Cup for the first time.

The Red Badgers’ first ever game at step five ended in a 3-1 loss despite McKenna Parton’s equaliser just after half-time.

But Jepson was keen to take positives despite the result.

He said: “The fact they took their left-back off after 20 minutes showed the problems we’d given them early on.

"We had some good chances in the first-half and on another day could have gone in three or four up. But we missed them, and were ultimately undone by Newark’s set pieces and long balls into the box that we expected they’d use.

"Congratulations to Newark – they put the ball in good areas and got the three points. They’ve been at this level longer and despite us making some good chances and playing the game the right way rather than lumping it into the box, we’ve not had enough in the end.

"Overall it was great to be back out there playing competitive football and having a few fans there too.”

Attention now turns to Eastwood’s first ever appearance in the FA Cup and an extra preliminary round trip to Lincolnshire to take on Bottesford Town.

The Red Badgers’ opponents also play at step five but in the NCEL Premier Division and drew 2-2 at home to Hemsworth MW in their opener last weekend.

And Jepson says it’s an exciting tie for his side to be involved in.

He said: “It’s the first time this club’s been in the FA Cup so for the manager leading them into it that’s very exciting.

"It’s a long trip but we’ll look forward to it. There may be some changes from Tuesday if we need to tidy things up a bit but we’ll go full of confidence.

"This is a new challenge for our club, both the FA Cup and playing in the higher league. We lost our opening game but people have to remember how far we’ve come and we’ll continue to move forward as a club.