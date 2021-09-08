Eastwood boss wants consistency and momentum

Eastwood manager Stephen Kirkham

The Red Badgers eased past Sleaford Town 4-0 at the weekend to give the side four points in a week.

But Kirkham knows the team must maintain their focus on the goals ahead and not get too carried away.

“It is always nice to get the first win,” he said. “It was the best we could have hoped for with four goals and a clean sheet away.

“Football changes very quickly. If we had lost it would have looked doom and gloom, now we are unbeaten in two and it looks a little rosier.

“We want things to keep moving forward and to put a run together.

“We can't get too carried away. We will get tougher tests than Sleaford and there are still plenty of areas to iron out.

“We were good in spells and there were times when we were not so good.

“We need to be consistent and all buy into the same way of playing.

“Hopefully we can become hard to beat and get some results to climb the table.

“We are still a couple of bodies light and are trying to fix that.

“There is progress on and off the pitch and we need to keep moving forward.”

Eastwood travel to Teversal FC in the 1st Qualifying Round of the Buildbase FA Vase at the weekend.

It is a match which Kirkham will not be taking lightly as he looks for his side to extend their unbeaten run.

He added: “It is a chance to progress, but football changes quickly. The mood changes if we don't get a result, but if we get a win then it’s three unbeaten and more momentum.