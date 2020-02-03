Eastwood CFC boss targets 10 cup finals to promotion

Eastwood CFC boss James Jepson wants his players to treat the league run-in as 10 cup finals as they look to nail down a promotion place.

The team appear to be heavy favourites to climb up to step five on the non-league ladder after the East Midlands Counties League confirmed four teams would be promoted this season.

Eastwood sit handily-placed in second, just two points behind leaders Sherwood and, crucially, eight points above Hucknall Town, in fifth.

Saturday’s match at West Bridgford could be in doubt with further rain forecast before the weekend, but a big test awaits on Tuesday with the trip to third-placed Dunkirk.

Jepson’s side secured their best away win of the season there, a week before Christmas, handing out a 5-1 hiding in the Nottinghamshire Senior Cup.

“Promotion is in our hands now and we have 10 cup finals left,” said Jepson.

“They are all big games now, it doesn’t matter who you are playing, and we need to make sure we are at our best for every one.”

Jepson is in talks to bring in a winger, and would also like to recruit a midfielder to bolster his squad for the run-in.

“We have a small squad and some of those are from the academy so they are quite young,” he added.

“We have had agreements in place before to sign new players and they have changed their minds at the last minute, so I will believe it when I see it.”

Eastwood’s 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions was brought to a halt on Tuesday when defeated 3-0 at higher-league Newark Flowserve in the county cup quarter-finals.

Kieran Knight had the ball in the net after only eight minutes, but the effort was chalked off for offside, and Newark responded with goals from Lewis Brownhill and Ben Hutchinson inside the first 20 minutes.

Eastwood started the second half well, but couldn’t break down an organised home defence, and Zak Goodson wrapped up the win with 18 minutes left.

Jepson said: “We showed them too much respect in the first half, and in the second half we had a go, but Newark are a good side.

“We had a goal ruled out for offside which maybe shouldn’t have been, but they were the better side and deserved the win.”

But confidence remains high in the changing room after a run of 10 wins and just one league defeat in their last 13 matches – at Sherwood in December.

A shot at the league title is still a distinct possibility, especially if they can replicate their immense home form on the road.

Yet Jepson insists promotion remains the top priority.

“Our league form is good,” he said.

“We have dropped points away, but we are still picking up on the road.

“I think the league is up for grabs – I don’t see Sherwood and the others not dropping points.

“Our focus is on promotion. Being champions would be fantastic, but we will take second, third or fourth to get promoted.”