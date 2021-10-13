Eastwood CFC on a high after two wins in four days

Eastwood manager Stephen Kirkham

A midweek 3-1 home win over Quorn was followed by a fine 3-0 away win at Holbeach United on Saturday, Liam Hearns brace adding to the one he scored in midweek, and boss Steve Kirkham said: “That's two wins in a week, scored six and conceded one, so all round it was a good week.

“We used the whole squad, lads came off the bench and made a difference and everybody contributed. It was a good squad effort.

“On Saturday Holbeach had a young side and I think we were a bit too big and strong for them. They are in a bit of a transitional time after losing their manager – you never know what you're going to get when that happens.

“But you still have to go out there and do the job and I thought we were nice and professional and got a clean sheet and three points.”

On Pinchbeck, he said: “They are new to us, from out Lincolnshire way, but they are above us in the league so we know it will be a tough one.

“But we are at home and on a good run, so like any other game, we will look to win. There is a nice buzz about the place at the minute. We have beaten all the teams around us, so let's see if we can beat them teams a bit higher up in the league which will show us where we are at.”

The Red Badgers were boosted by new strikers Kole Lambert from Ilkeston and Tyrell Shannon-Lewis from Radford, who both got minutes in both games and Shannon-Lewis netting against Quorn.

“They both played on Wednesday. Shannon-Lewis played the whole game and Lambert over an hour. Then they both got an hour on Saturday,” said Kirkham.

“I said we needed a bit more firepower. So Romello Nangle dropped to the bench and obviously he came off and scored within two minutes of coming on last Saturday. It shows if you have a squad and competition for places it helps everyone all round.”