Eastwood CFC on a high after two wins in four days
Two United Counties League wins in four days see Eastwood CFC in confident mood as they bid to break into the top seven against visiting Pinchbeck United on Saturday.
A midweek 3-1 home win over Quorn was followed by a fine 3-0 away win at Holbeach United on Saturday, Liam Hearns brace adding to the one he scored in midweek, and boss Steve Kirkham said: “That's two wins in a week, scored six and conceded one, so all round it was a good week.
“We used the whole squad, lads came off the bench and made a difference and everybody contributed. It was a good squad effort.
“On Saturday Holbeach had a young side and I think we were a bit too big and strong for them. They are in a bit of a transitional time after losing their manager – you never know what you're going to get when that happens.
“But you still have to go out there and do the job and I thought we were nice and professional and got a clean sheet and three points.”
On Pinchbeck, he said: “They are new to us, from out Lincolnshire way, but they are above us in the league so we know it will be a tough one.
“But we are at home and on a good run, so like any other game, we will look to win. There is a nice buzz about the place at the minute. We have beaten all the teams around us, so let's see if we can beat them teams a bit higher up in the league which will show us where we are at.”
The Red Badgers were boosted by new strikers Kole Lambert from Ilkeston and Tyrell Shannon-Lewis from Radford, who both got minutes in both games and Shannon-Lewis netting against Quorn.
“They both played on Wednesday. Shannon-Lewis played the whole game and Lambert over an hour. Then they both got an hour on Saturday,” said Kirkham.
“I said we needed a bit more firepower. So Romello Nangle dropped to the bench and obviously he came off and scored within two minutes of coming on last Saturday. It shows if you have a squad and competition for places it helps everyone all round.”
With current injuries and one eye on Saturday, Kirkham said he would play a young side with fringe players and some 16-year-olds in the scheduled midweek Notts Senior Cup tie with Sherwood Colliery.