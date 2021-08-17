Eastwood CFC on the look-out for new manager after James Jepson quits

Eastwood boss James Jepson - quit post on Monday.

Promoted Eastwood have lost all three games, two in the new United Counties Premier Division North, and were blown away 4-0 by Anstey Nomads at home on Saturday.

But chairman Jamie Bennett said Jepson's departure was a shock and he was grateful they had no game this week as he looks for a suitable appointment.

“We don't have a game this weekend as we were knocked out of the FA Cup so it gave us two weeks,” he said.

“Jamie resigned on Monday and we have had seven or eight applications is so far - including some good ones. We are fairly confident that come the Loughborough game a week on Saturday we will have someone in place. I would like to try to have someone in place for this weekend so that person has a full week before the next Saturday.”

He added: “It did come as a bit of a shock so early in the season. We did have a good pre-season but the first three games of the season, especially the two league games, we have struggled.

“From a club perspective there were no panic stations. I just think James had probably set his expectations high himself and realised it was going to be a competitive league.

“We didn't want to see him go, but it was his decision. That's football I suppose. For us it's now a case of not dwelling, move on, and make sure we get someone in time for a week on Saturday.”

A club statement had read: “James thought about it long and hard and believed it was the best decision. We would like to thank him for all his hard work and commitment to the club over the past two and a half years and wish him all the best in the future.

“It’s been a tough time in the last 18 months and as a club we appreciate how much commitment and effort goes into managing a team at non-league level. He and his family will always be welcome at Eastwood CFC.”

Jepson took over from Dave Marlow in February 2019 and in his 64 games in charge won 37 matches in a tenure that lasted two and a half years years.