Eastwood CFC part company with management team

Eastwood Community FC have parted company with joint managers Dave Marlow and Jonathan Wass, along with the rest of the club’s management team.

The news was revealed on Thursday morning, after a League Cup defeat at home to Belper United on Wednesday night proved to be the duo’s last game in charge.

Eastwood currently lie fifth in the East Midlands Counties League in what is their first ever season at step six, having won the Central Midlands League South title last season.

Marlow and Wass also guided Eastwood to two impressive runs in the FA Vase, bowing out in the third and fourth rounds respectively in the last two seasons.

The club were expected to put out an official statement after the Advertiser had gone to press, with club officials unavailable for comment on Thursday morning.

But Marlow, through his Twitter account, said: “After the dismissal of myself, Jonathan Wass, Reece Jackson and Jez Corthon as Eastwood’s management team, I’d like to publicly thank all the players and supporters for their amazing efforts and support over the last 2/3 years! It’s been an amazing ride!”