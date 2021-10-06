Eastwood CFC target important points at Holbeach United on Saturday

Red Badgers making progress says manager Stephen Kirkham

“It is a game we earmarked we wanted to get something from,” said manager Steve Kirkham.

“I understand their manager left on Tuesday so I am not sure if that makes it easier or harder.

“Whether they have a new manager in place or if a coach steps up, what normally happens is they get an extra 10 per cent. So it's probably not the best time to go and play them.

“But that's football. The same thing happened at Sleaford and we went and got the job done.

“We need to make sure we pick up points against the bottom six teams. We have to make sure we don't lose.”

After four wins in five, Eastwood gave their all at Skegness and Kirkham admitted: “To be honest I was disappointed to lose the game in the end. I thought we dominated the majority of the game but we just lacked a bit of a cutting edge.

“The conditions were horrific and made it a game of two halves. But I thought even in the second half with the wind against us we still had the majority of the game.

“I think there was one shot on target all game which summed it up really. But they are a top six side and it was away from home.

“They were certainly not the conditions you would want to be going to Skegness in, but I think we more than matched them. It was disappointing not to bring any points home but I still think it was still progress in the grand scheme of things.”

Central midfielder Ellis Evans, who signed from Heanor last week, made a debut but, ahead of a midweek home clash with Quorn, the manager said: “He is not quite up to speed fitness-wise at the moment. He hasn't played for a few weeks so he got 20 minutes off the bench.

“He will be rested for the midweek game so he can get some training in and be back in on Saturday.

“We have a few knocks and we have to assess them as we go.