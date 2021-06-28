Eastwood Community Football Club get cash boost for summer football school
Eastwood Community Football Club has secured a builder’s donation to help fund its summer football school.
The club is set to launch its junior programme of taster sessions, aimed at encouraging more young people to try the sport and have been boosted by a £1,000 donation from the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme.
Jamie Bennett from the football club said: “We are very much a community-based club and currently have 40 junior teams, as well as an academy, veterans and first team, in addition to a walking football team.
“However, we feel it’s important to continue to welcome new players and support their sporting journey.
"Our football school taster sessions are always popular and need funding to successfully run. Persimmon Homes Nottingham’s donation is very much appreciated.”