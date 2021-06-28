Eastwood Community Football Club get cash boost for summer football school

Eastwood CFC have been given a £1,000 cash boost.

The club is set to launch its junior programme of taster sessions, aimed at encouraging more young people to try the sport and have been boosted by a £1,000 donation from the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme.

Jamie Bennett from the football club said: “We are very much a community-based club and currently have 40 junior teams, as well as an academy, veterans and first team, in addition to a walking football team.

“However, we feel it’s important to continue to welcome new players and support their sporting journey.