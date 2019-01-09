Eastwood Ladies appoint ex-Chelsea player as coach

Eastwood Community FC have appointed former Chelsea and England footballer Nicki De La Salle as their new Ladies team manager.

De La Salle, who is also a talented athlete, ended her playing career with Nottingham Forest and having remained in the area now concentrates on athletics and football coaching.

And with a good pedigree in the game behind her, she hopes to make a difference to the female players at the PSUSA Stadium.

She said: “I was playing in the Premier League at 14 and was with Chelsea for about eight years, also coming through the England youth setup for three or four years.

“After leaving Chelsea I was at Charlton Athletic until they folded due to the funding being pulled, then I went to Bristol and also Southampton before spending a short time at Nottingham Forest.

“It’s then that I opted to go into athletics and football coaching.”

Having enjoyed her first training session with the Eastwood players this week, she says she has been enthused by what she’s seen.

She said: “The girls’ motivation is really high and we have got some really talented players here.

“There is lots of potential to work with and the atmostphere in the team is really good too.”

Anyone who may be interested in signing up for the Ladies section at Eastwood CFC is encouraged to contact the club on 07527 754584 or email: chris.thompson@eastwoodcfc.co.uk.