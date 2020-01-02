Eastwood's prolific strker Paddy Webb earns move to higher level...and scores the winner on his debut

Prolific Eastwood CFC striker Paddy Webb has secured a move to step three side Mickleover Sports – and even managed a goal on his debut.

Webb, 21, scored 121 goals in 132 games for Eastwood after breaking into their first team as an 18-year-old, and has finally caught the attention of a club in the upper echelons of non-league football with Sports plying their trade in the BetVictor NPL Premier Division.

Having hit a hat-trick for Eastwood in his final game for the club on Saturday, he then scored the winning goal for Mickleover on New Year’s Day as they won 1-0 at Stafford Rangers.

Eastwood boss James Jepson says he’s delighted to see the striker get his reward for being so prolific at the Pro:Direct Arena.

He said: “I must admit he’s up there with one of the best players I’ve managed. When I got the Eastwood job I met him and he wanted to leave, I explained I wanted him to play an important part for me as a striker and not a winger, and that he needed to be more focused and more committed and I told him the clubs will come calling.

“He has an edge to him that all good players have. He’s confident and I really think this is just the beginning for him.

“His goal record is phenomenal and if I am honest I can’t believe at 21 years of age a professional club hasn’t given him an opportunity.

“Whilst I’m gutted to lose him I feel we should celebrate his move. He deserves it and hopefully fulfils his potential.

“Regardless of his footballing ability he is a fantastic lad and I thank him for everything he’s done for me.

“With Paddy leaving I’m sure others will be expecting me to go and get a replacement but this will allow us to have more width, and let’s not forget we have still got Kieran Watson to come back next month and Kieran Knight is in my opinion the best striker in the league. Added to those two we have young Wayde Hines who is ready now and is a good talent that will be given his chance.”

Eastwood begin 2020 with a home game against Barrow Town on Saturday (4th)

Jepson’s men lead the EMCL by a point from Hucknall Town who have a game in hand and are five points ahead of third-placed Heanor who have five games in hand.