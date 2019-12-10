Eastwood U12s are league champions

Eastwood CFC U12s White were crowned YEL Division Two champions after their ninth win in the league - 4-2 away at Rise Park.

It is a fine achievement for a team that has grown in strength over the last couple of seasons.

Goals from Reece Beasley, Cody Hannant, Taylor Hannant and Sebastian Staley secured the championship in style.

The boys will now look forward to playing the Spring League in Division One.

Eastwood U12s Gold lost 6-2 at East Leake in the cup.

With only nine available players the boys put up a great fight in difficult conditions, Eastwood's goals coming from Ben Bertram and Toby Torr.

Man of the match went to stand in keeper Edward Waite who put in a great performance.

Selston U10 Blue took on Selston U10 Black in an inter-club derby game.

Both teams started well but it was Black who took the lead through Finley Hewitt-Seals, then Isaac Kirk-Henson drilled the second just before half-time.

Black then scored twice more in the second-half through Hewitt-Seals and Jack Crouch, Hewitt-Seals also named MOTM for his side with Alfie Longdon taking the Blues honour.

Selston U8s put in another good display to beat Walesby.

A goal from Archie Wood set them on the way before William Freeman made it 2-0.

Wood’s long range goal and a fourth from Miles Burnssmith-Wardale wrapped up the win, goalkeeper Blake Farnsworth named man-of-the-match.