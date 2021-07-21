Eight-goal Sam Moore is merciless against Birstall United

Sam Moore nets one of his eight goals against Birstall.

Birstall operate just one step below the newly-promoted Red Badgers but could not handle man of the match Moore, who said: “I was delighted to score today. Strikers thrive on goals.

“But it was a great team performance today and we're getting fitter. The season will soon be with us and we look forward.”

In red hot, humid conditions, Eastwood made it three wins from four friendlies in style.

They were out the traps quickly with two goals inside the first nine minutes, Moore on both occasions pouncing on defensive frailties.

However, on 20 minutes Ash Jordan rose highest at the far post to head home an Andre Anticolli free kick to pull one back for Birstall.

Before the obligatory drinks break the home lead had trebled.

A low cross into the box by Jay Crumbie was met by a defensive arm and Moore duly completed his hat-trick from the spot.

Before the half time break Moore had time to slot home his side's and his own personal four timer.

Incredibly, within 10 minutes of the second period Moore had completed his heroics with four more goals.

Aided and abetted by a goal from Callum McGarry on the hour and Finn Hunter the game was done and dusted in what was a complete team performance.

The visitors, to their credit, never threw the towel in but came up against a resolute and powerful performance from the Red Badgers.

Their fitness levels are improving and there appears to be a real team understanding and bonding.