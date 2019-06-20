Eight memorable Nottingham Forest moments against Derby County - video

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Yohan Benalouane of Nottingham Forest scores a goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on February 25, 2019 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Yohan Benalouane of Nottingham Forest scores a goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on February 25, 2019 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

The fixtures are out!

And what better time to look back at some of the more memorable moments the East Midlands Derby has thrown up from a Reds perspective...