Ex-Kimberley Miners Welfare management team take up new roles at Dunkirk

Former Kimberley Miners Welfare management team of Marko Markelic and Luke Humphries have taken over the reins at Nottingham-based Dunkirk FC.

A statement released by Dunkirk on Twitter confirmed the duo’s appointment on Thursday evening.

It read: “Dunkirk FC are delighted to confirm the appointment of Luke Humphries and Marco Markelic as joint first team managers with immediate effect.

“Dunkirk’s board welcome them to the club and look forward as do Luke and Marco to an exciting and progressive new chapter for the club.”

A post from Kimberley MWFC followed: “Best of luck to our former management team led by Luke and Marko in their new jobs at Dunkirk.”