Ex-Mansfield Town loanee Jorge Grant joins Lincoln City from Nottingham Forest

Midfielder Jorge Grant has joined Lincoln City from Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old has spent much of the last two seasons out on loan at Notts County, Luton Town and Mansfield Town.

And as he sees his seven-year stay at the City Ground come to an end Grant is keen to look towards the future.

On joining the Imps, he said: “I am delighted and excited to be here.

“I have spoken to the managers [Danny and Nicky Cowley] two or three times now, and they really attracted me to the club.

“Over the last few years I haven’t had my chance while at Forest and I’ve had a few loan spells away, so I’m looking forward to showing the fans, in my new permanent home, what I can do on the pitch.”

Lincoln, under the Cowley brothers, achieved promotion from League Two last season.

While the season before, while on loan at Notts County, Grant scored in both fixtures against the Imps.

Grant added: “Sincil Bank seems a really good place to play your football and I’m looking forward to getting started, and hopefully getting plenty of goals.”