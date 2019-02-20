FAN COLUMN: Much improvement needed from Derby County

I’m writing this ahead of the home clash with Millwall and I for one am hoping for a better display from the team in that game.

After a very good win against Hull City, our last two performances have been disappointing to say the least.

We started off very well at Ipswich with Tom Lawrence opening the scoring inside three minutes, but thereafter we failed to create much and were outplayed for long periods by a team that’s rock bottom and destined for League One.

The frustrating thing is that this season we have some very impressive wins at places like Norwich and West Bromwich Albion, but some dreadful points dropped at Bolton, Rotherham and Ipswich.

The Championship is known for throwing up some odd results, but we really should be doing much better against the lower sides in the division.

Many fans travelled down to Brighton on Saturday, over 2,000 in fact, to witness another poor showing. We have this season seen off Manchester United and Southampton and given Chelsea a real fight, but on Saturday we didn’t get going until the last 20-25 minutes. Brighton have been drawn against tonight's opponents Millwall and there has gone a real chance to make the semi-finals.

The plus points on Saturday included the return from injury of Jack Marriott and the appearance of Ashley Cole for the whole of the second half. Despite having more winners medals than anyone else, Cole had never scored an FA Cup goal until Saturday. His display should earn him the right to start sooner rather than later.

Another plus in recent games has been the form of goalkeeper Kelle Roos. I have to admit that I was nervous about him coming in when Scott Carson got inured. This was based on an unhappy spell on loan out to Rotherham a couple of seasons ago, but he has so far justified his selection.

Mason Mount could be back for the game at our rivals from across Brian Clough Way which is next Monday. How stupid having one of the biggest games of the division on a Monday night!

Yet again live TV dictates the fixtures! They take so much from the game, but what do they put back in? Certainly very little for grass roots, but that’s another story for another day!