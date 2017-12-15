Find out who are Nottingham Forest’s bogey side

Cardiff City are officially Nottingham Forest’s bogey side, according to the findings of a new study.

The research from mybonuscode.co.uk reveals Forest have lost 52 per cent of games against the Welsh side.

They also struggle against Wolves (47 per cent loss record) and Villa (46 per cent loss record).

And the data, which looks at every game every played by Forest in all competitions against the current crop of teams in their league, also reveals that they have sufffered the most defeats (61) against Sheffield Wednesday.

Wolves (60 defeats) and Aston Villa (58 defeats) are the next most defeats against a single side for the City Ground side.