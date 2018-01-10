First team football key decision in Hollis’ move

Local lad Hayden Hollis is eager to start playing football again following his switch from Notts County to Forest Green Rovers this week.

The 25-year-old defender was released by the high-flying Magpies having found himself down the pecking order this season under Kevin Nolan but quickly found a club.

He left in search for regular first team opportunities and is hopeful of finding that at Notts’ fellow League Two club Forest Green Rovers, under Mark Cooper, who he knows from his time at Meadow Lane.

Hollis has signed an 18-month contract at The New Lawn.

“I’m delighted to be here and work for the manager again but more importantly I’m delighted to try and be playing football again,” Hollis told Forest Green Rovers’ official website.

“I love a challenge and a fight.

“The competition at the back now keeps everyone on their toes and with competition, people are going to push each other.

“From an outsider, it is a small football club but it’s got a big heart and a lot of passion and I am buzzing to be part of it.”

Cooper added: “I know Haydn from Notts County, he’s a big, powerful, left-sided centre-back and we’re just making sure we’re covering all our bases and we have enough players if we do get injuries.

“Haydn will be a good acquisition for us, he’s left footed, aggressive and a big lad as well.”