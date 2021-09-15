First win in a year for Selston

Karl Steed - hoping first win in a year will lift Selston.

Now manager Karl Steed is hoping it can prove the catalyst to kickstart their season.

“It was about time,” he smiled. “It's taken a long time.

“We didn't play that many games in that year but the last time we won was when we beat Eastwood in the first round of the Vase on penalties.

“I am hoping we can pick up now and that it will give us momentum and plenty of belief that we can compete.

“I know Barrow were a league below, but when you haven't won for a long time you will take it any way it comes.

“We didn't play that well to be honest. We've played better this season and not got anything out of the game. But a win is a win and we're over the line.”

A brace from George Layton saw them home and Steed said: “It was a little bit scrappy. We were slow starting and first half we were really poor to be fair and didn't use the ball well enough.

“Again we conceded from a set piece which is something we're trying to address.

“We changed the shape and from then I think we were the better team with the better chances and just about deserved to win.”

Selston now head for Belper United in the second qualifying round and Steed said: “Belper will be a tough game. They are a good side, probably one of the favourites in the league below us.

“I am under no illusions as Belper have players who could play and have played at this level and the club could easily be comfortable at step five with the side they have now.”

After Wednesday night's scheduled clash with Heather St John's, Selston head for Sleaford Town on Saturday, hoping for more new faces.