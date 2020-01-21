Former Badgers boss Paul Cox takes Eastwood duo on trial

Former Eastwood Town boss Paul Cox has returned to his old stomping ground to take two promising young players on trial.

Cox, now manager of National League North side Kettering Town, has been impressed by the form of Eastwood CFC striker Kieran Knight and midfielder Sam Meakin and has asked for them to train with the Northamptonshire club with a view to a transfer.

Teenager Knight has been a prolific scorer since breaking into the Eastwood first team just over two years ago, while Meakin was given club captaincy last week after Danny Hayes relinquished the role.

And current Red Badgers boss James Jepson is pleased that one of his former clubs has come knocking, even if could ultimately prove detrimental to his team’s promotion hopes with prolific striker Paddy Webb having already moved to a higher level this season.

He said: “Kettering Town is a club where I had great success as a player, winning the league, and a club I am welcomed back to each year on the radio or as a guest.

“I speak to Paul Cox and [Cox’s assistant] John Ramshaw on a regular basis to try and learn things and ask questions and they have been open and asked to take both lads with a view to a transfer.

“It may be with one eye on next year or a transfer this season but who knows at this stage.

“Both lads are fantastic talents and deserve the opportunity to further themselves at a great football club.

“Yes, I would be gutted to see them go but as a young manager I want to be able to progress players and move them on to better themselves. This will only attract other players to our football club knowing that we have high standards and Eastwood is a good place to be.

“Paddy Webb is an example that hard work pays and changing his lifestyle to think like a footballer and live like a footballer can bring opportunities.”

Cox, who has managed at Mansfield Town, Torquay, Guiseley and Barrow since leaving Eastwood in 2009, took over at Kettering late last year and has enjoyed a positive start as they aim to climb away from the relegation zone.

He is assisted by Ramshaw, with whom he worked at Eastwood and who also managed the Badgers.