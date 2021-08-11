Good comes out of bad as Kimberley fans rally following fire heartbreak

Kimberley FC joint manager Graham Furnell

The blaze burned down their ground equipment store and the club lost their ground maintenance equipment.

But fans turned out in numbers for Tuesday night's home 4-1 win over Gedling MW and joint manager Graham Furnell is hoping they can build on that with two more home games against Bourne Town this Saturday and Graham Street Prims on Tuesday.

“I think we had a lot of support from the devastating fire we suffered on Friday, which was hardly an ideal start to the season,” said Furnell.

“We have had a lot of good responses on the back of the fire and a lot of people have said they will start coming back now.

“It wasn't good having the fire but hopefully we will come out of it stronger both on and off the field with the locals backing us.

“One of the challenges we were set by the chairman was actually getting more people back into the ground once we were able to do so. Since we've been there the gates have slowly increased, which is good.

“And we've had a lot of praise about the way we set about playing football in the right way – not always about the results.”

Furnel had particular praise for Ilkeston.

“We have good friends within the game and the general football family, and our friends down at Ilkeston have supplied us with their second mower short term until we get back on an even footing,” he said.

“In this weather the grass needs cutting three times a week, so without that mower it would have been impossible to play on there. Without Ilkeston we'd have been in a bit of trouble

“We have damage to the infrastructure which we are waiting for an assessment on. But the ground has been cordoned off and passed safe so we can keep playing and try to push on.”

Against Gedling, Luis Rose netted twice, Sacha Markelic and Cameron Vickers with the others as Kimberley bounced back from Saturday's opening 2-1 loss at Aylestone Park.

“Tuesday was exactly the response we wanted after flattering to deceive on Saturday,” said Furnell.

“We challenged the lads to get back to their pre-season form and give us what we asked for.

“We tweaked one or two things and it was everything we wanted. It was a good win and a decent crowd.