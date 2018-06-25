Harry Kane odds on to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year after World Cup hat-trick

Harry Kane is the new hot favourite for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award after his odds crumbled during England’s rout of Panama on Sunday.

England racked up the highest score of the tournament so far with a 6-1 win over the Group G whipping boys, securing their passage into the last 16 in Russia.

But it was Harry Kane’s hat-trick that caught the eye of savvy punters who had the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award on their minds during the match.

Kane had kicked off as an 8/1 shot behind 2/1 favourite Anthony Joshua, but as a Ruben Loftus-Cheek shot ricocheted off Kane to bag him the treble, the onslaught of bets saw him cut all the way into odds-on at 8/11 from 8/1.

The goals took Kane to the top of the scoring charts at the World Cup and he will become the first footballer to scoop the BBC award since Ryan Giggs in 2009 should be win the vote in December.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Harry Kane blew the Sports Personality betting apart during the Panama game and fair play to the savvy punters who were quick enough to snap up the 8/1 that was available as he made his way up the scoring charts in Russia.

“He’s only an 8/11 shot now and maybe it’ll take something special at the Ryder Cup to stop Kane going off favourite on the night.”