Hat-trick hero Mason Mount aiming for more Derby County goals

Young midfielder Mason Mount celebrated his first hat-trick in English football and aimed to strike further goals to propel Derby County into the Championship play-offs.

After an opening Craig Bryson goal late in the first-half against struggling Bolton Wanderers, Mount doubled the lead moments before the break.

Derby County midfielder Mason MOUNT scores his 3rd gaol during the game between Derby County & Bolton Wanderers FC at Pride Park Derby 13-04-19 Image Jez Tighe

He completed his treble with two second-half strikes to take his tally to ten goals for the season and leave the Rams two points and two places outside the play-offs.

Mount said: “My goal after being out for a long time and coming back in was to score goals and be a big part of the team.

“For me personally, I have always set a target of 10 goals for the season. I got that last season and now it is a relief and I can just build on it and try and get as many as I can.”

It was the first hat-trick in English football for the youngster and the second of his career after he hit one on loan at Vitesse Arnhem.

Mount added: “It is the best feeling when you score a goal so to score three times in a game is unbelievable.

“It is a game that you remember for a long time.”

Back-to-back victories at Pride Park have kept the Rams in the hunt for a place in the Premier League.

“The whole team, we were brilliant,” said Mount. “We knew it was going to be a tough game because Bolton are fighting for their lives.

“When we had the chance we said we needed to be ruthless and take the chances and we did that.”