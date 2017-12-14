‘I’ll back manager as much as I can to win promotion’

Eastwood Community FC chairman Jamie Bennett will do what he can to assist manager Dave Marlow in making the club’s promotion dream come true.

With an application for promotion already lodged with the FA , all Eastwood have to do now is win the Central Midlands Football League Black Dragon Divsion South.

Only one side gets promoted this season and after 10 games, Eastwood sit third in the table, just six points off the top with three games in hand over first-placed Sherwood Colliery.

“Things have been going really well,” said Bennett.

“I think we’re at that point now where it’s settled down since we did all the investment into the facilities.

“People know about us now, our junior teams are doing really, really well and the senior side has done very, very well this year.

“We went on a run of 14 wins in a row until getting knocked out of the FA Vase.

“We’re still in a strong position in the league.

“It’s a tight division but we’re in a good position and we’ve made our application for promotion to the FA.

“So now it’s about getting over the finishing line, which will be tough with only one getting promoted.”

Bennett, who has known Marlow for 25 years, is delighted with the job the first team boss is doing.

The chairman believes this season’s squad is an improvement on the one that came so close to escaping the division last term.

They finished one point behind champions Selston, who are now enjoying a successful first season in the East Midlands Counties League.

Bennett hopes his club can go on and do the same and he’s prepared to back the manager to see it happen.

“Dave is doing really well. He’s brought in three or four new faces to add to the squad we had last year.

“I’ll support him as much as possible and as we get to January, February and March we might still need to add two or three more, if we are to get to where we want to.

“He might want to add a bit more strength and depth.

“He’s doing a great job.

“I’ve known him 25 years now and I think he’s got us a better squad than we had last year, when we only missed out on promotion by a point.

“Fingers crossed we’re moving in the right direction.”

Their attempts to overhaul the leaders may have to wait, at least for a week, with the potential of a blank Saturday on the cards.

Bennett revealed the bizarre situation Eastwood find themselves in just three days before ‘matchday.’

“Our game was cancelled, we should have been playing Matlock Town Reserves, but their Derbyshire Divisional Cup game takes preference,” he said.

“But now we’re waiting on whether or not their game will take place, because of the weather.

“So we currently don’t have a game but there’s a chance we will have one, and if we do it will be last minute.”