IN PICTURES: Where are they now? Remembering some of Nottingham Forest's Premier League heroes
Nottingham Forest were founder members of the Premier League upon its birth in 1992.
Many superstars wore the Forest shirt during their spells in the top flight. Here we remember some of them and look at where they are nowadays.
1. Steve Chettle
Chettle played over 400 league games for Forest before dropping down the leagues. He's now academy and U23s coach at Notts County.
Getty
2. Stuart Pearce
Another to play over 400 league games for Forest, he's also managed the club twice and is now a TV and radio pundit.
Getty
3. Roy Keane
Keane left at the end of the first Premier League season for a fine career with Manchester United. He's being touted as being new boss Martin O'Neill's assistant manager at the City Ground.
Getty
4. Mark Crossley
Crossley played over 300 games for Forest, including many in the Premier League, and is now first team coach at Notts County.
Getty
