International duties for Nottingham Forest players

It's the international break and Nottingham Forest will have 11 players travelling far and wide to play for their countries over the next week.

Goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon is in the Romania squad for their UEFA Nations League games with Montenegro on Friday and Serbia on Monday, while Adlene Guedioura and Hilal Soudani could be part of Algeria's side as they play Gambia in an African Nations Cup qualifier.

Meanwhile, there could be strong Forest representation for Portugal U21s as they have included Joao Carvalho, Diogo Goncalves and Gil Dias in their squad for two European U21 Championship qualifers against Romania and Wales.

Also at U21 level, Liam Bossin is in Ireland's squad for their qualifiers against Kosovo and Germany, while Brennan Johnson is in the Wales U19 squad for a double-header in Ireland.

Latvia U19s have picked Rudolfs Soloha for a trio of games in an international tournament against Macedona, the Faroe Islands and Ukraine, while for the England U18s will play in the Limoges Tournament in France against Holland, France and Russia and have Arvin Appiah in their squad.

Alex Mighten, meanwhile, is in the England U17s squad for a Syrenka Cup game in Norway.