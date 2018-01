Nottingham Forest fans have spent the day digesting the news that former Real Madrid player Aitor Karanka is to be their new manager after agreeing a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club.

Spaniard Karanka, 44, made his managerial name as boss of Middlesbrough, whom he led back to the Premier League at the end of the 2015/16 season before they were relegated the following year.