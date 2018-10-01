Jack Colback praises battling spirit of Nottingham Forest

Jack Colback praised Nottingham Forest’s character after their 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers.

Forest hit the front through Lewis Grabban before Adam Armstrong and Bradley Dack turned it around for the home side.

But Grabban equalised late on for Forest and Colback said that it is important to take something from tight games such as these.

“We want to be positive this season and come into every game hoping to win,” he told the club’s official website.

“It is a really good point away from home. People might look at it and say it is another draw but it is a tough place to come, it is a typical Championship game with your backs against the walls sometimes but you have to get through it and we did.

“We have leaders in the group, a great team spirit and it is a good point to take away and take into the game on Wednesday.

“It was a bit end to end in the second half. We started the game really well, on the front foot and we got the penalty. Unfortunately we missed that and the momentum swung for them with the way they play.

“They are direct, pick up second balls and that can be difficult but we got through it. We got ahead then to go 2-1 down and fight back was good from us.”