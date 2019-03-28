Jepson’s delight at progress made by Eastwood

Eastwood CFC boss James Jepson says he’s delighted with the progress being made on and off the pitch since his arrival.

The Red Badgers are four games unbeaten in the East Midlands Counties League, with form having stabilised as Jepson has recruited new players and continued to get the best out of those who have remained from the previous regime.

And fresh from a 3-0 win at Clipstone on Saturday, Jepson had plenty of positives to reflect on.

He said: “It’s coming together more and more. We are four games unbeaten and the players seem to be playing how we want them to play.

“The players have also seen the improvements on and off the pitch and whereas at the start I’d have the odd excuse here and there for not being able to train and so on, now they are all buying into it.

“Long may it continue. We only have four games remaining but want to finish as strongly as we can.”

Jepson is keen to see the existing squad players stake a claim for next season, such is the quality he believes the club possesses.

He said: “We are at the point now where if the lads want to be here and be part of this next season then now is the time to really be showing it.

“We’ve got some real talent here and I’m keen to get consistent performances out of them because that’s what I’m looking for.

“We have players in mind to come in over the summer and have brought some in already since we came, but some of those who were here before have really impressed and deserve the chance to stay.”

Among those top performers has been teenager Paddy Webb, who has scored 13 goals in five games since being moved into a more central attacking role.

Jepson said: “Paddy was mainly being used out wide before but you can float in and out of games there and when Kieran Knight got injured we gave him the chance to play at centre-forward and he’s taken it.

“That’s where I see his future and I think he’s starting to see now too that with the right attitude and hard work on and off the pitch he could really progress in the game, which is also the case with other lads here.”

Eastwood host fourth-placed Barrow Town at the PSUSA Arena on Saturday.