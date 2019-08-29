Jepson’s keen to silence Eastwood doubters

Eastwood boss James Jepson says he’s keen for a successful run of games as he begins to welcome key players back into his team - and to silence those he believes are waiting for him and the club to fail.

The Bank Holiday weekend saw the Red Badgers compete with several injured players, with others unavailable, resulting in a 3-2 loss at home to Dunkirk and a hard-earned 3-3 draw at Hucknall Town.

Eastwood CFC manager James Jepson.

And Jepson says he feels no pressure despite what he has described as an ‘indifferent’ start to the campaign.

He said: “It’s interesting because you lose a couple of games and before you know it the vultures start circling, some of them so-called friends who are hanging around for a job and speaking to people.

“I’m not daft, I can see what they’re doing, but we’ll continue to play the way I want by passing the ball and attacking teams and we’ll be fine.

“There are also people who used to be involved with the club who are trying to destroy us, that people think are nice but they’re not.

“Those people were laughing when we were 3-1 down at Hucknall - it seems some want to see us fail.

“But it won’t happen. Things will change and results will improve. We’ve only lost narrowly to sides at the top end and we’re not far off.”

And Jepson ultimately took heart from what he’d seen over the weekend, particularly the Hucknall encounter.

He said: “Saturday was disappointing because we gave all three goals away and didn’t convert enough of the chances we created.

“Monday was different in that we only really had eight fit players to call upon. Paddy Webb had pulled a hamstring on Saturday but played, we had our first team coach playing and lost our captain injured at half-time, as well as having a 17-year-old keeper on the bench.

“Hucknall are a good side and will beat a lot of players there given the support behind them.

“Joe Ashurst was superb in the way he got his hat-trick and they deserved their lead at half-time.

“But we changed things around and matched up in midfield and in the end did really well to come back and earn a great point.”