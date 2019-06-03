Kelle Roos believes make up of Derby County squad was key to top six finish

Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos believes the mix of youth and experience in the Rams' squad was key to a fine season despite their play-off heartbreak.

Roos was part of the side that lost 2-1 to Aston Villa at Wembley, a result that sent the Birmingham side to the Premier League and left Derby preparing for another year of Championship football.

But Roos feels there was a lot for his side to be proud of.

He told RamsTV: “We have got a good mixture of young, older experienced players and new players break through and I think that mix has paid off a lot for us.

“I think we can look back to a lot of hard work, that’s where it all started and we will have to go back to that. That is the only thing we can do and think right now, rest up, clear the heads and go again.”

Roos, whose contract expires at the end of this month, is in talks with the club to pen a new deal having made the number one spot his own in the latter half of the campaign.

And despite an error at Wembley that led to Villa’s second goal, Roos hailed the togetherness in the squad.

He said: “We feel a lot of pain, we are gutted. We got so close.

“I think that no-one backed us for the play-offs through that type of situation, even a couple of weeks before the play-offs when we had a bit of a tough time.

“We stuck together as a group and we got very close and were very strong. That showed in the final, but that is even more so why it hurts.”