Kimberley managers depart The Stag Ground

Marko Markelic and Luke Humphreys have left their roles as joint-managers of Kimberley Miners Welfare.

The duo oversaw a ninth-place finish in the East Midlands Counties League this season, although a severe injury crisis two thirds of the way through the campaign hampered their progress and saw them lose ground on the leading places.

But having also guided the Miners to a 12-game unbeaten sequence, their best FA Cup run and first ever Notts Senior Cup semi-final, Markelic says that he and Humphreys leave the club on good terms and that he is even helping them in their search for a replacement.

He said in a statement: “It’s with a heavy heart that I leave the club.

“I’m very proud of all the work I have done at Kimberley and know I leave the club in a better place than when I took over.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the chairman and committee for allowing me the opportunity to manage a club I have so much respect for.

“They all put so much time and effort into the running Kimberley Miners Welfare and are the heartbeat of the club.”

Humphreys, who was initially a coach at Kimberley before taking sole charge at the end of last season, was then joined by Markelic early in this campaign, the latter having vast experience at non-league level in the area.

It is believed the duo are keen to work together again in the future.

Markelic added: “I want to take this opportunity to personally thank my management team for all their hard work and weekly support, along with the players.

“The time is right for me to move on to the next chapter of my management career.

“My time here and work at the club will always remain special and I wish Kimberley MW nothing but success in everything they do.”

Kimberley are now inviting applications for the role of first team manager to take the team forward into the 2019/20 season.

Interested parties can e-mail kimberleyminersfc@gmail.com or through the direct messaging service on Twitter, the club’s handle being @KimberleyMWFC.