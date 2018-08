Kimberley Miners’ Welfare’s FA Cup dream in only their second experience of the competition was daashed in a 2-0 home defeat to Oadby Town.

The visitors won through with goals in the 70th and 80th minutes, but Kimberley will reflect on Greg Tobin’s penalty, which was saved, shortly after they fell a goal behind.

Relive the match with a selection of photos by Dean Atkins.