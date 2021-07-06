Kimberley MW boss keen to see side kick on this season

Kimberley boss Ant Ward is eager to see his side progress.

Kimberley kick off their new UCL campaign at Aylestone Park on August 7 with hopes high that a full season will be completed.

And the Kimberley gaffer believes his side now have a great chance to progress after showing what they can do last time out.

“We are shaping up well,” he said. “We can’t keep saying the players are young lads now.

“This will be our third year in the league and many of the players are experienced now and know the league inside out.

“Hopefully it will stand us in good stead this year.

“We know what they can do from last year. We were seventh in the league with all the bigger teams above us before COVID hit.

“It is time to kick on and push on. We have shown what we can do and we need a full season to back it up.

“We have shown what we can do and we would like to see progress.”

Kimberley began pre-season with a 6-0 win over Sandiacre Town on Saturday.

They face Long Eaton United this weekend in what Ward sees as a benchmark game.

“We have had a pre-season so we don’t need to get a pre-season in the usual way.

“It has been nice to have a couple weeks off, to get the balls out very early and hit the ball running.

“It was a good result on Saturday and Long Eaton will be another tough test this weekend.

“We are good friends with the guys at Long Eaton. They must be favourites in their league to go up, so it will be a good test for us.

"It is always good to play them in pre-season, that is kind of your benchmark.

“We can’t wait to get going. COVID has hit the last two years and we all hope to get a full season in this year.

“There are 23 teams in our division so the games will be coming thick and fast in the first couple of months.