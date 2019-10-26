Kimberley put seven past shell-shocked Prims as Smith hits another treble

Kimberley Miners Welfare made it two wins out of two as they smashed seven goals past Graham St Prims on Saturday.

In a match played on the 3G surface at Eastwood CFC's Pro:Direct Stadium due to the Miners' own ground being waterlogged, Welfare followed up their first league win of the season last week with an even more emphatic display this time around.

Jordan Smith celebrates one of his goals. Photo by Rachel Atkins.

Once again Jordan Smith took centre stage, as having hit a hat-trick on his debut just seven days earlier he repeated the dose a week later to continue his fine start to life with Ant Ward's men.

Prims, who came into this game in eighth position compared to Kimberley's third from bottom status, ended up returning to Derby shell-shocked after being blitzed by the 'home' side.

It took just eight minutes for Kimberley to take the lead, as Robbie McNicholas ventured forward and, spotting the goalkeeper off his line, unleashed a 30-yard strike over the Prims stopper's head and into the top corner of the net.

Just two minutes later the lead was doubled with Callum Smith at the heart of things, as his footwork saw him cause Prims problems and link well with his namesake Jordan down the left and he eventually squared for the latter to slide home from close range.

Action from Kimberley against Graham St Prims.

Prims threatened on numerous occasions in the first-half but saw Kimberley keeper Jake Wood in good form, coupled with some poor finishing that saw them miss the target altogether when in good positions.

They finally got one back five minutes before half-time as the ball found Kev Morrow after a corner hadn't been cleared and he placed his shot into the corner of the net.

But two minutes later Kimberley restored their advantage as McNicholas and Isaac Wealthall countered well and eventually found Jordan Smith who turned his man and found the net for a 3-1 half-time lead.

It didn't take long for Kimberley to stretch their lead in the second-half as Callum Smith was sent in on goal but saw his effort saved, only for sub Jordan Lambert to pick up the rebound and slide the ball home.

With 20 minutes left, Jordan Smith was then sent clear having beaten the offside trap and he proceeded to finish clinically to complete his hat-trick.

Prims netted a consolation with ten minutes left when defender Elliott Dawson looped an effort over Wood from a tight angle having come forward for a set piece.

But Lambert soon restored the four-goal lead as he beat three men before finishing with a powerful shot just a minute later, and a further two minutes on sub Joe Welsh slammed home an impressive seventh to round off the scoring in style.