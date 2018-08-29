Lampard delighted as Derby County progress in Carabao Cup

Frank Lampard was impressed with his Derby County side’s showing on Tuesday night as they eased past Hull City in the Carabao Cup second round.

Goals from Martyn Waghorn, Florian Jozefzoon with two and a strike from Mason Mount secured the Rams’ path through, with the third round draw set to take place on Thursday.

And Lampard was pleased with such a convincing display against a Tigers side which saw several changes made by boss Nigel Adkins.

He said: “I thought it was a strong performance from us at a difficult place; we won the tie through hard work and good play tonight.

“We made some changes to the side but we want competition here. The performances out there were pleasing and it was great to see some of the lads who haven’t had much game time get sharper.

“Although Hull could have had a goal or two from some our sloppier moments, we had a number of chances too to make the scoreline even more comprehensive.

“We scored some quality goals tonight and that’s pleasing, especially across the forward-line.

“Martyn Waghorn showed real composure to open the scoring, as well as great technical ability too.

“Florian Jozefzoon got two goals, one where he showed real pace and then finished it off with a great shot and for the other he showed great desire to get in the box and score at the back post. He was excellent all night and a real threat.

“Mason Mount’s goal was a great run and a classy finish to round things off. I love the fact he was so keen to make that run so late in the game – he needs to keep going and continue to do well for the team.

“We were very good this evening and we need to take those good things into the weekend when we come back to Hull.”

The league game between the two sides takes place at the same venue on Saturday but Lampard is expecting a very different encounter.

He added: “When we return here on Saturday we have to start again – it will be a completely different game with a different atmosphere.

“We cannot take anything from tonight other than the positives and be confident. As I said, we let them have a few chances and if we do that at the weekend it could be a completely different match.

“We need to go away and do our preparation because it will be a very tough game at the weekend.”