Lampard happy with Derby County's desire after Norwich draw

Frank Lampard felt a draw was a fair result after Derby County came from behind to draw 1-1 with Norwich on Wednesday night.

Craig Bryson struck a late equaliser, cancelling out Timm Klose's opener on 70 minutes.

Frank Lampard before the game with Norwich. Photo: Jez Tighe.

Read the match report HERE

And Lampard was pleased with his side's desire as they fought back to claim the point.

He said: "I think both sides would say it was a fair result although towards the end I felt we could have won it.

"I was happy with the character we showed to get back in the game, especially having gone behind to a goal from a set piece which was disappointing.

"Some draws are disappointing but this was a good point for us against a team that are the form side in the league at the moment."

Lampard feels Norwich could be among the contenders for promotion if they continue their good run which has seen them win four of the last six games.

He said: "It's a tight league and you can't expect anything and have to fight for every point. But on current form you'd say they look contenders.

"You could say that about a lot of teams we've played so far though. For us, it's still very much a work in progress but we are learning all the time."