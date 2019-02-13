Lampard keen for Derby County to maintain unbeaten run at Ipswich

Frank Lampard takes his Derby County side to Ipswich Town on Wednesday night with the aim of seeing them get back into the top six.

The Rams will be looking to build on their 2-0 win over Hull City on Saturday when they face the bottom-of-the-table side in Suffolk.

But despite Ipswich having suffered a sobering 3-0 loss to local rivals Norwich City last time out, Lampard knows the importance of Derby ensuring they are at their best.

He told RamsTV: “With the competitive nature of this league, if you want to push up towards the top six positions you have to get wins because other teams are winning and it’s difficult and competitive.

“We are on a nice run at the moment and the important thing is when you don’t play so well, like at Preston, we get a 0-0 draw, and then when you play well and are clinical, you get the win, like we did against Hull on Saturday.

“It’s good lessons for us on both sides of those games and we just have to focusing on ourselves. We know our squad now and we know what our aim is. We need to live and breathe it every day to prepare for the games in order to be successful.

“We know that clean sheets are important for teams that get up and are successful.

“That’s in all football but we know in the Championship what the numbers are. There is no exact science but we know we need clean sheets and we haven’t had enough. In recent games we have managed to get some so we must never be complacent because they’re not easy.

“You have to fight and defend across the team and we have managed to do that in the last couple of games which is good and we have to keep those good habits.”

Lampard also had kind words for the Rams fans who face plenty of travelling this week, with the trip to Ipswich followed by a visit to Brighton on Saturday in the FA Cup.

He said: "We have to appreciate it, I know the players do. The support against Hull City was great at the weekend and our away support is great and I appreciate it..

“I’m very thankful because it’s not easy to travel those distances but they have passion for this club and we understand that and we want to repay them. I want to thank the fans in advance who do travel down and hopefully we will put on nice spectacles and send them home happy.”

Tom Lawrence and Jack Marriott have returned to full training while new signings Ashley Cole and Andy King are also in contention.

Lampard added: "We have two games away on the road and we will take a fairly big squad but when I feel they are match fit, if I can use them then I will do because they have huge experience and quality. It’s too early to tell for sure but they will be travelling with the squad.”