Lampard keen for patience from fans as Derby County aim to build on win

Derby County manager Frank Lampard hopes Rams fans will be patient over the style of football he's introduced at Pride Park as his team prepares to host Preston North End this weekend.

Some supporters have been vocal in their views on Lampard's chosen style of play, namely a more patient approach based on playing out from the back, something which Lampard himself respects but hopes will eventually lead to more understanding of what the team is trying to achieve.

And with three points having been secured at Pride Park on Tuesday, he hopes fans will see more good results begin to come.

He said: "We’re all in it together, that’s the first thing, so it’s never an issue to me if they’re not happy with something. They pay their money and want to see us win, that’s what they’re there for.

“It’s just a consequence of how we try and play. We’re not trying to play using our goalkeeper all the time, other than as an option, we’re just trying to find a productive way of getting the ball out of an area into another area. We know where the other goal is, make no mistake.

“It’s not possession football, nor is it direct – I think the owner would have gone for a different manager if he wanted that.

“The fans will be with us, I know they will, and a little bit of patience when we’re moving the ball will help us because the players will stay strong in doing the right things and they really appreciate the fans being behind them.

“We have to understand that teams will sometimes block us off at Pride Park and make it difficult for us, but we won’t go route one all the time. Sometimes we may have to do that and with a bit of quality hopefully we can take that option too, but it’s a mixed bag for us and I don’t want to be labelled as just playing one type of football."

The Rams scored two second-half goals to see off Ipswich Town on Tuesday night, Joe Ledley and Tom Lawrence on target, in what was Lampard's first home win as Derby boss.

And now he wants to see that positive momentum carried through to the game against Preston, who lost 2-0 at Norwich City on Wednesday.

He said: "Three points breeds happiness. You have to keep perspective, in that even though it’s a good feeling after the game and on the training ground, the attitude needs to stay focused and pointed towards going forward, but it was great to get a home win."

"It was tough to play a side that put so much behind the ball but we shouldn’t expect anything else in a league like this sometimes. They were very organised, we had to move the ball through a very strong block that had set out to make it difficult for us.

“We want to find more ways of getting through but sometimes you have to work to get your luck and your moment and when that comes you have to stay solid.

“Scott Carson barely had a save to make and that’s great and something we need regularly as a team, plus we scored two goals at home and I think there’s more to come.

“We’re in a developing process and will come up against differing styles and the onus is on us to find a way through."

Lampard added that midfielder Tom Huddlestone is back in contention for a place in the squad against Hull, as is Harry Wilson although he is less likely to feature. Skipper Curtis Davies isn't ready for a return just yet, while George Evans, who was taken off against Ipswich, will face a spell on the sidelines but one not as long as first feared.

Lampard said: "It’s good news in a sense for George because he’ll be out for four to six weeks, which is good because we thought initially it would be a lot more than that. That spell includes an international break so the news is probably as good as we could have hoped for.

“It was a bit of a freak fall that could have caused quite a few problems. But his desire to do well here is strong, which is why I brought him in, and he’s a great personality and deserves the good news so it will be great to have him back in the not too distant future."